$42,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel **COMING SOON** ECO DIESEL!
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel **COMING SOON** ECO DIESEL!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
104,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLMXMN624209
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7129
- Mileage 104,640 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ECO DIESEL! HOW DOES 8 LITERS / 100 KMS FROM A TRUCK SOUND!!
CREW CAB, 4X4, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, LEATHER AND SOUND GROUP, 30L TURBO DIESEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, COLD WEATHER GROUP, THIS ONE HAS GREAT OPTIONS!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
CREW CAB, 4X4, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, LEATHER AND SOUND GROUP, 30L TURBO DIESEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, COLD WEATHER GROUP, THIS ONE HAS GREAT OPTIONS!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
2021 RAM 1500