**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2021 RAM 1500

40,868 KM

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Rebel 4X4 | LEATHER | CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO | CRUISE | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel 4X4 | LEATHER | CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO | CRUISE | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXMN7160X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,868 KM

Vehicle Description








Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-XXXX

613-836-3333

2021 RAM 1500