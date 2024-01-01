Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>** COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE ** ----------------------------------------------------- 4X4, 5.7L HEMI WITH FUEL SAVE MDS, CREW CAB, SPORT MODEL! -</div><div>APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLE</div><div>POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS</div><div>PARKVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERA</div><div>BRAKE ASSIST</div><div>ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL</div><div>READY ALERT BRAKING</div><div>HILL START ASSIST</div><div>TRACTION CONTROL</div><div>ELECTRONIC ROLL MITIGATION</div><div>TRAILER SWAY CONTROL</div><div>RAIN BRAKE SUPPORT</div><div>SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEATMOUNTED SIDE AIR BAGS</div><div>ADVANCED MULTISTAGE FRONT AIR BAGS</div><div>SUPPLEMENTAL SIDE CURTAIN AIR BAGS</div><div>PUSHBUTTON START</div><div>7PIN WIRING HARNESS</div><div><br /></div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2021 RAM 1500

55,831 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Sport ** COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE **

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Sport ** COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE **

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11274989
  2. 11274989
  3. 11274989
  4. 11274989
  5. 11274989
  6. 11274989
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT7MN7170X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,831 KM

Vehicle Description

** COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE ** ----------------------------------------------------- 4X4, 5.7L HEMI WITH FUEL SAVE MDS, CREW CAB, SPORT MODEL! -APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLEPOWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALSPARKVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERABRAKE ASSISTELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROLREADY ALERT BRAKINGHILL START ASSISTTRACTION CONTROLELECTRONIC ROLL MITIGATIONTRAILER SWAY CONTROLRAIN BRAKE SUPPORTSUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEATMOUNTED SIDE AIR BAGSADVANCED MULTISTAGE FRONT AIR BAGSSUPPLEMENTAL SIDE CURTAIN AIR BAGSPUSHBUTTON START7PIN WIRING HARNESS
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Xterra LOADED PRO4X - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEATS !! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2015 Nissan Xterra LOADED PRO4X - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEATS !! 122,584 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Luxury VERY CLEAN - ONE OWNER - FULLY LOADED LUXURY TRIM for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata Luxury VERY CLEAN - ONE OWNER - FULLY LOADED LUXURY TRIM 45,562 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 **NEW TRADE IN ARRIVING SOON!** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 **NEW TRADE IN ARRIVING SOON!** 153,147 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500