Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 1 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10186410

10186410 Stock #: 6998

6998 VIN: 2T3R1RFV1MW2000X0

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,148 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.