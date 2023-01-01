Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

67,392 KM

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
SR5 **COMING SOON** TRD OFFROAD!

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

67,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464091
  • Stock #: 6878R
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10MX994377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,392 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFFROAD PACKAGE! Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera. Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, USB Port, Tow Haul Mode, Trailer Brake Control, 2WD/4High/4Low Off-Road Modes, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Garage Opener, Rear Power Sliding Window, Keyless Entry, Push Start Ignition.



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

