Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

2022 Honda CR-V

52,708 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11447624
  2. 11447624
  3. 11447624
  4. 11447624
  5. 11447624
  6. 11447624
  7. 11447624
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,708KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H29NH2060X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7271
  • Mileage 52,708 KM

Vehicle Description








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2021 GMC Yukon SLE DIESEL! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 GMC Yukon SLE DIESEL! 68,135 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 165,322 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSI Dune for sale in Stittsville, ON
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSI Dune 36,692 KM $28,459 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2022 Honda CR-V