4X4, COLD WEATHER GROUP, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

2022 Jeep Compass

18,115 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass

North 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAM | A/C | CRUISE

2022 Jeep Compass

North 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAM | A/C | CRUISE

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB8NT214561

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7014
  • Mileage 18,115 KM

4X4, COLD WEATHER GROUP, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.


*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2022 Jeep Compass