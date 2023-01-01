2022 Jeep Gladiator ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 0 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10186413

10186413 Stock #: 7007

7007 VIN: 1C6JJTBG6NL1240X0

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7007

Mileage 10,005 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.