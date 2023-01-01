Menu
2022 Jeep Gladiator

10,005 KM

Details Description Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Rubicon 3.6L V6 - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - TOW PACKAGE - COLOR MATCHED HARD TOP

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

10,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186413
  • Stock #: 7007
  • VIN: 1C6JJTBG6NL1240X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7007
  • Mileage 10,005 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED RUBICON WITH COLD WEATHER PACKAGE - COLOR MATCH HARD TOP - TOW PACKAGE ALSO INCLUDED AND ALL THE RUBICON GOODIES!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

