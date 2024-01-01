Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>LOADED F-SPORT3 PACKAGE WITH PANURAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, POWER EVERYTHING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH ETC!</div><div><br /></div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2022 Lexus RX 350

18,229 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lexus RX 350

FSPORT 3!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lexus RX 350

FSPORT 3!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 10848372
  2. 10848372
  3. 10848372
  4. 10848372
  5. 10848372
  6. 10848372
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2YZMDA7NC3250X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7087
  • Mileage 18,229 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED F-SPORT3 PACKAGE WITH PANURAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, POWER EVERYTHING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Stittsville, ON
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8 TSI Trendline 77,775 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited **COMING SOON** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Ford Expedition Limited **COMING SOON** 63,203 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Savana 1500 Standard for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 GMC Savana 1500 Standard 134,856 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus RX 350