2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10069662
- Stock #: 6985
- VIN: 1C6SRFPT2NN195215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
MATCHING CAP, LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP, PANORAMIC ROOF, 22 " ALLOYS, ANTI SPIN DIFF, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, CLASS IV HITCH, AND MORE!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
