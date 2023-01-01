Menu
2022 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
Limited

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  10069662
  2. 10069662
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069662
  • Stock #: 6985
  • VIN: 1C6SRFPT2NN195215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED WITH SO MANY OPTIONS!
MATCHING CAP, LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP, PANORAMIC ROOF, 22 " ALLOYS, ANTI SPIN DIFF, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, CLASS IV HITCH, AND MORE!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

