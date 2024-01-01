Menu
<p>BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT WITH SPORT APPERANCE PACKAGE - 20' CHROME WHEEL UPGRADE - ANDROID AUTO - APPLE CAR PLAY - TONNEAU COVER AND OF COURSE THE FAMOUS 5.7L HEMI! </p> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2022 RAM 1500

28,822 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn LEVEL 2 BIG HORN WITH SPORT APPERANCE PACKAGE - 20 CHROME WHEEL UPGRADE

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn LEVEL 2 BIG HORN WITH SPORT APPERANCE PACKAGE - 20 CHROME WHEEL UPGRADE

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,822KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT7NN1220X0

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,822 KM

BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT WITH SPORT APPERANCE PACKAGE - 20' CHROME WHEEL UPGRADE - ANDROID AUTO - APPLE CAR PLAY - TONNEAU COVER AND OF COURSE THE FAMOUS 5.7L HEMI!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2022 RAM 1500