** COMING SOON ** 

DUALLY, LEVEL B, 6 SPEED AUTOMAITC TRANS, HEATED LEATHER, CUMMINS DIESEL, REAR AUTO LEVELLING SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAM, SPORT APPEARANCE, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, HARMON KARDON SOUND, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2022 RAM 3500

101,557 KM

Details

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,557KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRMLXNG211874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7256
  • Mileage 101,557 KM

Vehicle Description

** COMING SOON **

DUALLY, LEVEL B, 6 SPEED AUTOMAITC TRANS, HEATED LEATHER, CUMMINS DIESEL, REAR AUTO LEVELLING SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAM, SPORT APPEARANCE, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, HARMON KARDON SOUND, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-XXXX

613-836-3333

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

