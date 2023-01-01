Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

31,977 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
HYBRID XLE

HYBRID XLE

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

31,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110729
  • Stock #: 6989
  • VIN: 5TDABRCH4NS5380X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,977 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! BRONZE EDITION WITH THE EXTRA FEATURES LISTED BELOW. CEMENT GREY WITH SOFT TEX / LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE, COLLISION WARNING, ETC!

BRONZE EDITION EXTRAS:Hands-free power liftgateRain-sensing wipersDigital rearview mirror1500W power outletPuddle lamps with Highlander logoIn-dash ambient lightingDriver seat memory with 10-way power seatLED-strip Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

