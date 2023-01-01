$57,999+ tax & licensing
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
31,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10110729
- Stock #: 6989
- VIN: 5TDABRCH4NS5380X0
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,977 KM
Vehicle Description
BRONZE EDITION EXTRAS:Hands-free power liftgateRain-sensing wipersDigital rearview mirror1500W power outletPuddle lamps with Highlander logoIn-dash ambient lightingDriver seat memory with 10-way power seatLED-strip Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
