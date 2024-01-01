Menu
HYBRID, 8 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REVERSE CAMERA, POWER GATE ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2022 Toyota Highlander

45,652 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
HYBRID XLE **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGBRCH9NS560OXO

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,652 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRID, 8 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REVERSE CAMERA, POWER GATE ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333

