Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AWD WITH GREAT OPTIONS! BREMBO BRAKE PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, ULTRAVIEW ROOF, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO WITH NAVIGATION, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE ETC!</p><p>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</p> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2023 Cadillac CTS

11,140 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Cadillac CTS

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac CTS

SPORT

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11374247
  2. 11374247
  3. 11374247
  4. 11374247
  5. 11374247
  6. 11374247
  7. 11374247
  8. 11374247
  9. 11374247
  10. 11374247
  11. 11374247
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6DU5RK9P0141251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7257
  • Mileage 11,140 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD WITH GREAT OPTIONS! BREMBO BRAKE PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, ULTRAVIEW ROOF, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO WITH NAVIGATION, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 26,883 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport **COMING SOON** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Sport **COMING SOON** 29,101 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Laramie for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 RAM 3500 Laramie 101,557 KM $79,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac CTS