2023 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10161969

10161969 Stock #: 6997

6997 VIN: 2HGFE1F91PH000054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6997

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.