$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2023 Honda Civic
2023 Honda Civic
Touring ** COMING SOON**
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
7,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10387938
- Stock #: 6997
- VIN: 2HGFE1F91PH0000X0
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6997
- Mileage 7,036 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED WITH SUNROOF, 9" TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO, POWER HEATED SEATS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9