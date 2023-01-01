Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Honda Civic

7,036 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2023 Honda Civic

2023 Honda Civic

Touring ** COMING SOON**

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda Civic

Touring ** COMING SOON**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 10387938
  2. 10387938
  3. 10387938
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10387938
  • Stock #: 6997
  • VIN: 2HGFE1F91PH0000X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6997
  • Mileage 7,036 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE TOURING MODEL!
LOADED WITH SUNROOF, 9" TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO, POWER HEATED SEATS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2017 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 66,163 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 119,537 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highland...
 3,603 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory