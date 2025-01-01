Menu
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2023 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, available now at 613 Rides! This head-turning Navigator, finished in a sleek black exterior and featuring a rich brown interior, offers an unparalleled driving experience. With only 19,125km on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure. Its robust 3.5L V6 Turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive ensures confident performance in any weather.

This Navigator Reserve is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Prepare to be pampered in a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience, where every detail is meticulously considered. From long road trips to navigating city streets, the Navigator offers a seamless blend of power, style, and sophistication. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the pinnacle of American luxury.

Here are five standout features of this Navigator Reserve:

Supreme Comfort: Sink into the plush, leather-appointed seats and experience ultimate relaxation on every journey.
Powerful Performance: The 3.5L V6 Turbo engine delivers exhilarating power and effortless acceleration.
All-Weather Confidence: With its 4-wheel drive system, conquer any road condition with ease and confidence.
Elegant Design: The black exterior and brown interior create a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic.
Advanced Technology: Enjoy cutting-edge technology at your fingertips, seamlessly integrated to enhance your driving experience.

Location

613 Rides

6230 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
19,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3LG8PEL08258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 19,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

