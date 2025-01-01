$87,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
2023 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Location
613 Rides
6230 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
+16135140544
Certified
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 19,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2023 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, available now at 613 Rides! This head-turning Navigator, finished in a sleek black exterior and featuring a rich brown interior, offers an unparalleled driving experience. With only 19,125km on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and ready for its next adventure. Its robust 3.5L V6 Turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive ensures confident performance in any weather.
This Navigator Reserve is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Prepare to be pampered in a cabin crafted for comfort and convenience, where every detail is meticulously considered. From long road trips to navigating city streets, the Navigator offers a seamless blend of power, style, and sophistication. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the pinnacle of American luxury.
Here are five standout features of this Navigator Reserve:
- Supreme Comfort: Sink into the plush, leather-appointed seats and experience ultimate relaxation on every journey.
- Powerful Performance: The 3.5L V6 Turbo engine delivers exhilarating power and effortless acceleration.
- All-Weather Confidence: With its 4-wheel drive system, conquer any road condition with ease and confidence.
- Elegant Design: The black exterior and brown interior create a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic.
- Advanced Technology: Enjoy cutting-edge technology at your fingertips, seamlessly integrated to enhance your driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
613 Rides
