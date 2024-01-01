Menu
<div>AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CAMERAS, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!</div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2023 Toyota Highlander

13,918 KM

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LE HYBRID!

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LE HYBRID!

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBBRCH6PS1250X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,918 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CAMERAS, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2023 Toyota Highlander