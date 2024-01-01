$52,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
Limited **COMING SOON**
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,180 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED PACKAGE! HEATED LEATHER, 8 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION / CAR PLAY, COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REVERSE CAM, TOWING CAPACITY OF 5000 LBS! THIS SUV DOES IT ALL!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
613-836-3333