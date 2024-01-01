Menu
<div>**COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** SUPER LOW KMS STILL LIKE NEW! TRD SPORT - DOUBLE CAB - 4X4 - AUTOMATIC - POWER WINDOWS , LOCKS, A/C, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS ETC!</div><div><br /></div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</div><div><br /></div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

6,275 KM

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

**COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

2023 Toyota Tacoma

**COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,275KM
Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN2PT0310X0

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 6,275 KM

**COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** SUPER LOW KMS STILL LIKE NEW! TRD SPORT - DOUBLE CAB - 4X4 - AUTOMATIC - POWER WINDOWS , LOCKS, A/C, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2023 Toyota Tacoma