Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

9,301 KM

Details Description Features

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,301KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN2PT1630X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,301 KM

Vehicle Description








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS 146,829 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain w/Cloth for sale in Stittsville, ON
2018 GMC Canyon All Terrain w/Cloth 127,982 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged for sale in Stittsville, ON
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged 171,486 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma