Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>DOUBLE CAB 4X4, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, ETC! MATCHING WHITE CAP.</div><div><br /></div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2023 Toyota Tundra

12,931 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tundra

SR **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tundra

SR **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11277149
  2. 11277149
  3. 11277149
  4. 11277149
  5. 11277149
  6. 11277149
  7. 11277149
  8. 11277149
  9. 11277149
  10. 11277149
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFKB5DA3PX100338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,931 KM

Vehicle Description

DOUBLE CAB 4X4, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, ETC! MATCHING WHITE CAP.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package for sale in Stittsville, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package 148,672 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Sport ** COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE ** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Sport ** COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE ** 55,831 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Xterra LOADED PRO4X - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEATS !! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2015 Nissan Xterra LOADED PRO4X - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEATS !! 122,584 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra