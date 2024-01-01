Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAHARA UNLIMITED 4 DR, HEATED MCKINLEY LEATHER POWER SEATS, TECHNOLOGY GROUP WITH OFF ROAD CAMERA, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO, SAFETY GROUP WITH BLIS, PARK SENSE, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, UCONNECT 5 NAV WITH 12.3 INCH SCREEN, GREAT FEATURES!</p><p>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</p> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2024 Jeep Wrangler

44,650 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11419493
  2. 11419493
  3. 11419493
  4. 11419493
  5. 11419493
  6. 11419493
  7. 11419493
  8. 11419493
  9. 11419493
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXEN2RW1170X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,650 KM

Vehicle Description

SAHARA UNLIMITED 4 DR, HEATED MCKINLEY LEATHER POWER SEATS, TECHNOLOGY GROUP WITH OFF ROAD CAMERA, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO, SAFETY GROUP WITH BLIS, PARK SENSE, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, UCONNECT 5 NAV WITH 12.3 INCH SCREEN, GREAT FEATURES!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2020 Kia Soul EX Premium JUST LANDED! CALL NOW TO RESERVE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX Premium JUST LANDED! CALL NOW TO RESERVE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! 64,321 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 for sale in Stittsville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 150,898 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac CTS SPORT for sale in Stittsville, ON
2023 Cadillac CTS SPORT 11,140 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2024 Jeep Wrangler