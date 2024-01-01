$19,999+ tax & licensing
1953 Chevrolet Bel Air
SEDAN **TURN KEY CONDITION**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,001 KM
Vehicle Description
CLASSIC UP FOR GRABS!!
**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
**TURN KEY CONDITION**
- manufactured by Chevrolet (USA) in United States
- 4-door sedan body type
- RWD (rear-wheel drive), automatic 2-speed gearbox
- gasoline (petrol) engine with displacement: 3859 cm3 / 235.5 cui, advertised power: 86 kW / 115 hp / 117 PS ( SAE ), torque: 277 Nm / 204 lb-ft
- characteristic dimensions: outside length: 4966 mm / 195.5 in, width: 1905 mm / 75 in, wheelbase: 2921 mm / 115 in
- reference weights: shipping weight 1538 kg / 3390 lbs estimated curb weight: 1620 kg / 3570 lbs
- how fast is this car ? top speed: 138 km/h (86 mph) (©theoretical);
- accelerations: 0- 60 mph 18.8© s; 0- 100 km/h 20.2© s; 1/4 mile drag time (402 m) 21.7© s
- fuel consumption and mileage: average estimated by a-c©: 16 l/100km / 17.6 mpg (imp.) / 14.7 mpg (U.S.) / 6.2 km/l
**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
+ taxes & licensing
