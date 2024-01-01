Menu
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>CLASSIC UP FOR GRABS!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>1953 Chevrolet Bel Air SEDAN!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**TURN KEY CONDITION**</p><ul><li>manufactured by Chevrolet (USA) in United States</li><li>4-door sedan body type</li><li>RWD (rear-wheel drive), automatic 2-speed gearbox</li><li>gasoline (petrol) engine with displacement: 3859 cm3 / 235.5 cui, advertised power: 86 kW / 115 hp / 117 PS ( SAE ), torque: 277 Nm / 204 lb-ft</li><li><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;>characteristic dimensions: outside length: 4966 mm / 195.5 in, width: 1905 mm / 75 in, wheelbase: 2921 mm / 115 in</span></li><li><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;>reference weights: shipping weight 1538 kg / 3390 lbs estimated curb weight: 1620 kg / 3570 lbs</span></li><li><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;><strong>how fast is this car ?</strong> top speed: 138 km/h (86 mph) (©theoretical);</span></span></li><li><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;>accelerations: 0- 60 mph 18.8© s; 0- 100 km/h 20.2© s; 1/4 mile drag time (402 m) 21.7© s</span></span></li><li><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;>fuel consumption and mileage: average estimated by a-c©: 16 l/100km / 17.6 mpg (imp.) / 14.7 mpg (U.S.) / 6.2 km/l</span></span></span></li></ul><p><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;><span style=color: #374b59; font-family: arial;>**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**</span></span></p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>sales@autoview.ca</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>905-379-4206</p>

1953 Chevrolet Bel Air

70,001 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
1953 Chevrolet Bel Air

SEDAN **TURN KEY CONDITION**

12013939

1953 Chevrolet Bel Air

SEDAN **TURN KEY CONDITION**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 12345678901234567

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,001 KM

CLASSIC UP FOR GRABS!!

1953 Chevrolet Bel Air SEDAN!!

**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

**TURN KEY CONDITION**

  • manufactured by Chevrolet (USA) in United States
  • 4-door sedan body type
  • RWD (rear-wheel drive), automatic 2-speed gearbox
  • gasoline (petrol) engine with displacement: 3859 cm3 / 235.5 cui, advertised power: 86 kW / 115 hp / 117 PS ( SAE ), torque: 277 Nm / 204 lb-ft
  • characteristic dimensions: outside length: 4966 mm / 195.5 in, width: 1905 mm / 75 in, wheelbase: 2921 mm / 115 in
  • reference weights: shipping weight 1538 kg / 3390 lbs estimated curb weight: 1620 kg / 3570 lbs
  • how fast is this car ? top speed: 138 km/h (86 mph) (©theoretical);
  • accelerations: 0- 60 mph 18.8© s; 0- 100 km/h 20.2© s; 1/4 mile drag time (402 m) 21.7© s
  • fuel consumption and mileage: average estimated by a-c©: 16 l/100km / 17.6 mpg (imp.) / 14.7 mpg (U.S.) / 6.2 km/l

**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

1953 Chevrolet Bel Air