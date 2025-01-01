1966 Other Other

Menu
NEW ARRIVAL!!

1966 Studebaker Commander 194!!

**MADE IN CANADA**

**RUNS EXCELLENT**

3.0L INLINE 6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ROLL DOWN WINDOWS, CUSTOM PUSH TO START AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,367KM
As Is Condition
VIN 0000000000CI32958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turquoise
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CM087-66
  • Mileage 61,367 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

1966 Studebaker Commander 194!!

**MADE IN CANADA**

**RUNS EXCELLENT**

3.0L INLINE 6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ROLL DOWN WINDOWS, CUSTOM PUSH TO START AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Call Dealer

905-379-4206

