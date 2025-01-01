Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>JUST LANDED!!</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce!!</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>**CERTIFIED**</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>The 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is a 2-door convertible with a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine featuring SPICA mechanical fuel injection, a five-speed manual transmission, and 14-inch Cromodora wheels. For the 1976 model year, U.S. market Spiders featured black, rubber-clad impact bumpers to comply with crash regulations and a “two plus two” seating configuration with small rear seats.</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Key Specs:</strong></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Engine</strong>: 2.0-liter (1962cc) inline-four cylinder engine with SPICA mechanical fuel injection.</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Horsepower</strong>: 110 hp (for U.S. market). </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Transmission</strong>: 5-speed manual. </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Brakes</strong>: Four-wheel disc brakes. </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Wheels</strong>: 14-inch Cromodora wheels. </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Bumpers</strong>: Black, rubber-clad impact bumpers (for U.S. market). </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Body Style</strong>: 2-door convertible. </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Seating</strong>: Two plus two four-seater configuration with rear seats. </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Distinguishing Features </span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>SPICA Fuel Injection</strong>: A mechanical fuel injection system was a hallmark of the 2.0-liter US-market models. Impact Bumpers: Black, rubber-covered bumpers were a notable change to meet safety standards during this period. Interior: A wood-rimmed steering wheel and Jaeger instrumentation were common features</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

1976 Alfa Romeo Spider

96,946 MI

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
1976 Alfa Romeo Spider

Veloce **CERTIFIED**

13058516

1976 Alfa Romeo Spider

Veloce **CERTIFIED**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,946MI
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN AK304885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 96,946 MI

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
