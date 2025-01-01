$11,999+ taxes & licensing
1976 Alfa Romeo Spider
Veloce **CERTIFIED**
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 96,946 MI
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce!!
**CERTIFIED**
The 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce is a 2-door convertible with a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine featuring SPICA mechanical fuel injection, a five-speed manual transmission, and 14-inch Cromodora wheels. For the 1976 model year, U.S. market Spiders featured black, rubber-clad impact bumpers to comply with crash regulations and a “two plus two” seating configuration with small rear seats.
Key Specs:
Engine: 2.0-liter (1962cc) inline-four cylinder engine with SPICA mechanical fuel injection.
Horsepower: 110 hp (for U.S. market).
Transmission: 5-speed manual.
Brakes: Four-wheel disc brakes.
Wheels: 14-inch Cromodora wheels.
Bumpers: Black, rubber-clad impact bumpers (for U.S. market).
Body Style: 2-door convertible.
Seating: "Two plus two" four-seater configuration with rear seats.
Distinguishing Features
SPICA Fuel Injection: A mechanical fuel injection system was a hallmark of the 2.0-liter US-market models. Impact Bumpers: Black, rubber-covered bumpers were a notable change to meet safety standards during this period. Interior: A wood-rimmed steering wheel and Jaeger instrumentation were common features
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
