1980 Pontiac Trans Am
**PACE CAR EDITION**
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 39,336 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
1980 Pontiac Trans AM PACE CAR!!
The 1980 Pontiac Trans Am Indy Pace Car is a highly sought-after classic, known for its distinctive white exterior with a black stripe, and its powerful turbocharged engine. It was produced as a special edition to commemorate the Trans Am's role as the official pace car for the Indy 500 and Daytona 500.
Key Features and Specifications:
Engine: 4.9-liter V8 Turbo engine with 210 horsepower.
Transmission: Automatic transmission, Turbo Hydra-matic.
Exterior: Cameo White paint with black "Turbo Trans Am" and Indianapolis Motor Speedway decals.
Interior: Oyster vinyl upholstery.
Performance: Features the WS6 Special Performance Package, including four-wheel disc brakes, limited-slip differential, and 15-inch Turbo wheels.
Other features: Removable glass T-top roof panels, a hood-mounted boost gauge, and a three-piece rear spoiler.
Production: Only 5,700 examples were built in 1980.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
