<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>1980 Pontiac Trans AM PACE CAR!!</p><p>The 1980 Pontiac Trans Am Indy Pace Car is a highly sought-after classic, known for its distinctive white exterior with a black stripe, and its powerful turbocharged engine. It was produced as a special edition to commemorate the Trans Ams role as the official pace car for the Indy 500 and Daytona 500. </p><p>Key Features and Specifications:</p><p>Engine: 4.9-liter V8 Turbo engine with 210 horsepower. </p><p>Transmission: Automatic transmission, Turbo Hydra-matic. </p><p>Exterior: Cameo White paint with black Turbo Trans Am and Indianapolis Motor Speedway decals. </p><p>Interior: Oyster vinyl upholstery. </p><p>Performance: Features the WS6 Special Performance Package, including four-wheel disc brakes, limited-slip differential, and 15-inch Turbo wheels. </p><p>Other features: Removable glass T-top roof panels, a hood-mounted boost gauge, and a three-piece rear spoiler. </p><p>Production: Only 5,700 examples were built in 1980. </p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 2X87TAN128580

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,336 KM

Vehicle Description

