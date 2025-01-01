1981 Chevrolet C 10

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>1981 Chevrolet C10!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**CUSTOMER 11FT BOX**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**BUILD INFO COMING SOON**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**ADDITIONAL $1,599 FOR CERTIFICATION**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>sales@autoview.ca</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>905-379-4206</p>

1981 Chevrolet C 10

79,883 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1981 Chevrolet C 10

C10 **CUSTOM 11FT BOX**

Watch This Vehicle
12088042

1981 Chevrolet C 10

C10 **CUSTOM 11FT BOX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1736804048
  2. 1736804048
  3. 1736804048
  4. 1736804048
  5. 1736804048
  6. 1736804048
  7. 1736804048
  8. 1736804048
  9. 1736804048
  10. 1736804048
  11. 1736804048
  12. 1736804048
  13. 1736804048
  14. 1736804049
  15. 1736804049
  16. 1736804049
  17. 1736804049
  18. 1736804049
  19. 1736804049
  20. 1736804049
  21. 1736804049
  22. 1736804049
  23. 1736804049
  24. 1736804049
  25. 1736804049
  26. 1736804049
  27. 1736804049
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,883KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2GCCC14D7B1190328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 79,883 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

1981 Chevrolet C10!!

**CUSTOMER 11FT BOX**

**BUILD INFO COMING SOON**

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $1,599 FOR CERTIFICATION**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Packages

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro 2LS **CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2013 Chevrolet Camaro 2LS **CLEAN CARFAX** 253,551 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible **IMMACULATE CONDITION** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1966 Ford Mustang Convertible **IMMACULATE CONDITION** 95,474 MI $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" **DRIVES GREAT** 154,345 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
1981 Chevrolet C 10