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<p dir=ltr><strong>ADDITIONAL $2,000 + tax FOR CERTIFIED</strong></p><p dir=ltr>LOOKING FOR ADVENTURE?</p><p>1983 Volkswagen Vanagon Campmobile (Westfalia)</p><p>FULL KITCHEN / DINING TABLE / STORAGE!!</p><p dir=ltr>The 1983 Volkswagen Vanagon Campmobile Diesel (Westfalia) holds a unique place in automotive history as one of the most fuel-efficient, yet notoriously underpowered, factory-built camper vans ever produced. Built by the German contractor Westfalia-Werke, this model year represented the final iteration of the factory 1.6L naturally aspirated diesel engine before VW discontinued it due to its performance limitations.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Engine & Performance Specifications:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Engine Type:</strong> 1.6-litre, water-cooled inline 4-cylinder naturally aspirated diesel.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Power Output:</strong> 48 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Transmission:</strong> 4-speed manual transaxle (rear-wheel drive).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Fuel Economy:</strong> Highly efficient for its era, achieving roughly 29 MPG (approx. 8.1 L/100km) on the highway.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Top Speed:</strong> Typically maxes out between 80–90 km/h (50–55 mph) on flat ground, losing significant speed on highway inclines.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Westfalia Interior & Amenities:</strong></p><p dir=ltr>The Campmobile package by Westfalia effectively transformed the Vanagon into a mobile tiny home. The interior layout was highly optimized and featured:</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Pop-Top Roof:</strong> A fiberglass pop-up section with canvas sides that provides full standing height and opens up an upper bed bay to sleep two people.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Full Kitchenette:</strong> Equipped with a two-burner propane stove, a small stainless steel sink with an electric water pump, and a tri-way refrigerator (running on AC, DC, or propane).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Convertible Living Space:</strong> The rear bench seat folds flat into a secondary double bed (Z-bed). The front bucket seats swivel 180 degrees to face two stowable, swinging utility tables.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Storage:</strong> Integrated laminate cabinetry, a rear wardrobe closet, and overhead storage shelves.</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

1983 Volkswagen Vanagon

41,259 KM

Details Description

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1983 Volkswagen Vanagon

Campmobile Westfalia *MANUAL DIESEL*

Watch This Vehicle
14462971.824034139?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33652

1983 Volkswagen Vanagon

Campmobile Westfalia *MANUAL DIESEL*

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,259KM
As Is Condition
VIN WV2ZG0256DH084877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 41,259 KM

Vehicle Description

ADDITIONAL $2,000 + tax FOR CERTIFIED

LOOKING FOR ADVENTURE?

1983 Volkswagen Vanagon Campmobile (Westfalia)

FULL KITCHEN / DINING TABLE / STORAGE!!

The 1983 Volkswagen Vanagon Campmobile Diesel (Westfalia) holds a unique place in automotive history as one of the most fuel-efficient, yet notoriously underpowered, factory-built camper vans ever produced. Built by the German contractor Westfalia-Werke, this model year represented the final iteration of the factory 1.6L naturally aspirated diesel engine before VW discontinued it due to its performance limitations.

Engine & Performance Specifications:

Engine Type: 1.6-litre, water-cooled inline 4-cylinder naturally aspirated diesel.

Power Output: 48 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque.

Transmission: 4-speed manual transaxle (rear-wheel drive).

Fuel Economy: Highly efficient for its era, achieving roughly 29 MPG (approx. 8.1 L/100km) on the highway.

Top Speed: Typically maxes out between 80–90 km/h (50–55 mph) on flat ground, losing significant speed on highway inclines.

Westfalia Interior & Amenities:

The "Campmobile" package by Westfalia effectively transformed the Vanagon into a mobile tiny home. The interior layout was highly optimized and featured:

Pop-Top Roof: A fiberglass pop-up section with canvas sides that provides full standing height and opens up an upper bed bay to sleep two people.

Full Kitchenette: Equipped with a two-burner propane stove, a small stainless steel sink with an electric water pump, and a tri-way refrigerator (running on AC, DC, or propane).

Convertible Living Space: The rear bench seat folds flat into a secondary double bed ("Z-bed"). The front bucket seats swivel 180 degrees to face two stowable, swinging utility tables.

Storage: Integrated laminate cabinetry, a rear wardrobe closet, and overhead storage shelves.

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$19,999

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905-379-4206

1983 Volkswagen Vanagon