$19,999+ taxes & licensing
1983 Volkswagen Vanagon
Campmobile Westfalia *MANUAL DIESEL*
1983 Volkswagen Vanagon
Campmobile Westfalia *MANUAL DIESEL*
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 41,259 KM
Vehicle Description
ADDITIONAL $2,000 + tax FOR CERTIFIED
LOOKING FOR ADVENTURE?
1983 Volkswagen Vanagon Campmobile (Westfalia)
FULL KITCHEN / DINING TABLE / STORAGE!!
The 1983 Volkswagen Vanagon Campmobile Diesel (Westfalia) holds a unique place in automotive history as one of the most fuel-efficient, yet notoriously underpowered, factory-built camper vans ever produced. Built by the German contractor Westfalia-Werke, this model year represented the final iteration of the factory 1.6L naturally aspirated diesel engine before VW discontinued it due to its performance limitations.
Engine & Performance Specifications:
Engine Type: 1.6-litre, water-cooled inline 4-cylinder naturally aspirated diesel.
Power Output: 48 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 4-speed manual transaxle (rear-wheel drive).
Fuel Economy: Highly efficient for its era, achieving roughly 29 MPG (approx. 8.1 L/100km) on the highway.
Top Speed: Typically maxes out between 80–90 km/h (50–55 mph) on flat ground, losing significant speed on highway inclines.
Westfalia Interior & Amenities:
The "Campmobile" package by Westfalia effectively transformed the Vanagon into a mobile tiny home. The interior layout was highly optimized and featured:
Pop-Top Roof: A fiberglass pop-up section with canvas sides that provides full standing height and opens up an upper bed bay to sleep two people.
Full Kitchenette: Equipped with a two-burner propane stove, a small stainless steel sink with an electric water pump, and a tri-way refrigerator (running on AC, DC, or propane).
Convertible Living Space: The rear bench seat folds flat into a secondary double bed ("Z-bed"). The front bucket seats swivel 180 degrees to face two stowable, swinging utility tables.
Storage: Integrated laminate cabinetry, a rear wardrobe closet, and overhead storage shelves.
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
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