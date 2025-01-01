$5,999+ taxes & licensing
1992 Ford F-150
Custom SuperCab **MECHANIC SPECIAL**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # AV1218-92
- Mileage 68,579 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
1992 Ford F-150!!
**AS-IS SPECIAL / YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE**
The 1992 Ford F-150 Custom SuperCab is a specific configuration of the ninth-generation F-Series truck, featuring a longer cab for rear-seat passengers and a "Custom" trim level, which was an entry-level to mid-range option. It was offered with various reliable engines like the 4.9L inline-6, 5.0L V8, and 5.8L V8, and had a four-wheel drive drivetrain.
Engine and Performance
Engine 5.0L V8
Performance: The 5.0L V8 produced around 185 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, providing adequate performance for light to moderate towing and daily driving.
Driveability: The "Custom" model, along with other F-150s of this generation, is generally known for being a solid and reliable work truck, with features like dual fuel tanks being a benefit for long-distance travel.
"This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition".
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
