1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

<p>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p>1993 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL!!</p><p>**IMMACULATE CONDITION**</p><p>**SUPER LOW KMS**</p><p>The 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL was a luxurious, rear-wheel-drive sedan from the S-Class W140 generation, featuring a 5.0L V8 engine that produced around 315 to 322 horsepower, a 4-speed automatic transmission, and a curb weight of roughly 4,830 lbs. It offered high-end features for its time, including double-paned soundproofed glass, electrically folding mirrors, and heated power seats, although owners noted that comfort and performance were strong but reliability could be a weak point, leading to potentially costly repairs.  </p><p><strong>Key Specifications </strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong>: 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V</p><p><strong>Horsepower</strong>: Approximately 315-322 hp</p><p><strong>Torque</strong>: Around 347 lb-ft</p><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: 4-speed automatic</p><p><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: Rear-wheel drive (RWD)</p><p><strong>Body Style</strong>: 4-door sedan</p><p><strong>Seating</strong>: 5</p><p><strong>Notable Features & Innovations</strong> </p><p><strong>Soundproofing</strong>: Double-paned, soundproofed glass for enhanced cabin quietness and insulation.</p><p><strong>Convenience</strong>: Electrically folding exterior mirrors for easier navigation in tight spaces.</p><p><strong>Power Seats</strong>: 12-way powered, heated front seats with 3-setting memory and lumbar support.</p><p><strong>Safety</strong>: Rear parking markers (guide rods that extended from the trunk lid for reverse maneuvers).</p><p><strong>Steering</strong>: Parameter steering system that reduced effort at low speeds.</p><p><strong>Other</strong>: Heated windshield washer system, automatic-dimming rear-view mirror with memory functions.</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

14,312 KM

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing
1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

500SEL **SUPER LOW KM'S**

12971274

1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

500SEL **SUPER LOW KM'S**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDBGA51E6PA105440

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,312 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class