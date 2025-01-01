$49,999+ taxes & licensing
1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
500SEL **SUPER LOW KM'S**
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,312 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL!!
**IMMACULATE CONDITION**
**SUPER LOW KM'S**
The 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500SEL was a luxurious, rear-wheel-drive sedan from the S-Class W140 generation, featuring a 5.0L V8 engine that produced around 315 to 322 horsepower, a 4-speed automatic transmission, and a curb weight of roughly 4,830 lbs. It offered high-end features for its time, including double-paned soundproofed glass, electrically folding mirrors, and heated power seats, although owners noted that comfort and performance were strong but reliability could be a weak point, leading to potentially costly repairs.
Key Specifications
Engine: 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V
Horsepower: Approximately 315-322 hp
Torque: Around 347 lb-ft
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive (RWD)
Body Style: 4-door sedan
Seating: 5
Notable Features & Innovations
Soundproofing: Double-paned, soundproofed glass for enhanced cabin quietness and insulation.
Convenience: Electrically folding exterior mirrors for easier navigation in tight spaces.
Power Seats: 12-way powered, heated front seats with 3-setting memory and lumbar support.
Safety: Rear parking markers (guide rods that extended from the trunk lid for reverse maneuvers).
Steering: "Parameter steering" system that reduced effort at low speeds.
Other: Heated windshield washer system, automatic-dimming rear-view mirror with memory functions.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
