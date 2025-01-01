Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>1995 BMW M3!!</p><p>**IMMACULATE CONDITION**</p><p>**PAINT: 303/9 COSMOS BLACK**</p><p>The 1995 BMW M3 is a high-performance model of the E36 3 Series, featuring a 240-horsepower, 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, rear-wheel drive, and a 5-speed manual transmission. It includes performance enhancements like a limited-slip differential, 17-inch wheels with low-profile tires, and a sophisticated chassis. The car was available as a two-door coupe and offered standard front sport seats with leather and a luxury package also available.  </p><p><strong>Key Features & Specifications </strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong>: 3.0L inline-6, 240 horsepower</p><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: 5-speed manual</p><p><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: Rear-wheel drive</p><p><strong>Chassis</strong>: Struts and multilink suspension, 12.4-inch vented disc brakes front and rear</p><p><strong>Wheels</strong>: 17-inch wheels</p><p><strong>Interior</strong>: Standard cloth and suede sport seats, optional Nappa leather and luxury package</p><p><strong>Limited-Slip Differential:</strong> Standard for improved traction</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

1995 BMW 3 Series

76,036 MI

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1995 BMW 3 Series

M3 **IMMACULATE CONDITION**

Watch This Vehicle
12956102

1995 BMW 3 Series

M3 **IMMACULATE CONDITION**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1757541845
  2. 1757541845
  3. 1757541845
  4. 1757541845
  5. 1757541845
  6. 1757541845
  7. 1757541845
  8. 1757541845
  9. 1757541845
  10. 1757541845
  11. 1757541845
  12. 1757541845
  13. 1757541845
  14. 1757541845
  15. 1757541845
  16. 1757541845
  17. 1757541845
  18. 1757541845
  19. 1757541845
  20. 1757541845
  21. 1757541845
  22. 1757541845
  23. 1757541845
  24. 1757541845
  25. 1757541845
  26. 1757541845
  27. 1757541845
  28. 1757541845
  29. 1757541845
  30. 1757541845
  31. 1757541845
  32. 1757541846
  33. 1757541846
  34. 1757541846
  35. 1757541846
  36. 1757541846
  37. 1757541846
  38. 1757541846
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,036MI
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBSBF932XSEH04524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,036 MI

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

1995 BMW M3!!

**IMMACULATE CONDITION**

**PAINT: 303/9 COSMOS BLACK**

The 1995 BMW M3 is a high-performance model of the E36 3 Series, featuring a 240-horsepower, 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, rear-wheel drive, and a 5-speed manual transmission. It includes performance enhancements like a limited-slip differential, 17-inch wheels with low-profile tires, and a sophisticated chassis. The car was available as a two-door coupe and offered standard front sport seats with leather and a luxury package also available.  

Key Features & Specifications 

Engine: 3.0L inline-6, 240 horsepower

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Chassis: Struts and multilink suspension, 12.4-inch vented disc brakes front and rear

Wheels: 17-inch wheels

Interior: Standard cloth and suede sport seats, optional Nappa leather and luxury package

Limited-Slip Differential: Standard for improved traction

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax LT **CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax LT **CLEAN CARFAX** 66,176 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento AWD EX **EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2014 Kia Sorento AWD EX **EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY** 269,490 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura RDX Elite Pkg **CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 Acura RDX Elite Pkg **CLEAN CARFAX** 175,134 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

1995 BMW 3 Series