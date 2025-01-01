$49,999+ taxes & licensing
1995 BMW 3 Series
M3 **IMMACULATE CONDITION**
1995 BMW 3 Series
M3 **IMMACULATE CONDITION**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 76,036 MI
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
1995 BMW M3!!
**IMMACULATE CONDITION**
**PAINT: 303/9 COSMOS BLACK**
The 1995 BMW M3 is a high-performance model of the E36 3 Series, featuring a 240-horsepower, 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, rear-wheel drive, and a 5-speed manual transmission. It includes performance enhancements like a limited-slip differential, 17-inch wheels with low-profile tires, and a sophisticated chassis. The car was available as a two-door coupe and offered standard front sport seats with leather and a luxury package also available.
Key Features & Specifications
Engine: 3.0L inline-6, 240 horsepower
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive
Chassis: Struts and multilink suspension, 12.4-inch vented disc brakes front and rear
Wheels: 17-inch wheels
Interior: Standard cloth and suede sport seats, optional Nappa leather and luxury package
Limited-Slip Differential: Standard for improved traction
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206