1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Details Description Features

Eleanor Motors

SL500 Roadster

SL500 Roadster

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

Used
  • Stock #: 742
  • VIN: WDBFA67E1SF106340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

1995 Mercedes-Benz SL500

- $10,499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory