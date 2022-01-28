$10,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-867-0505
1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL500 Roadster
Location
Eleanor Motors
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5
905-867-0505
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8263158
- Stock #: 742
- VIN: WDBFA67E1SF106340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 742
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1995 Mercedes-Benz SL500
- $10,499 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.