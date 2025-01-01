$21,999+ tax & licensing
1997 Pontiac Firebird
Formula **SUERP CLEAN**LOW KM'S**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 73,123 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula!!
**GLASS TOP**
**SUPER CLEAN**
**LOW KM'S**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
5.7L V8 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206