Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!! </p><p style=line-height: 1;>1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**GLASS TOP**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**SUPER CLEAN**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**LOW KMS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>5.7L V8 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

1997 Pontiac Firebird

73,123 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1997 Pontiac Firebird

Formula **SUERP CLEAN**LOW KM'S**

Watch This Vehicle
12436702

1997 Pontiac Firebird

Formula **SUERP CLEAN**LOW KM'S**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1745356001
  2. 1745356001
  3. 1745356001
  4. 1745356001
  5. 1745356001
  6. 1745356001
  7. 1745356001
  8. 1745356001
  9. 1745356001
  10. 1745356001
  11. 1745356001
  12. 1745356001
  13. 1745356001
  14. 1745356001
  15. 1745356001
  16. 1745356001
  17. 1745356001
  18. 1745356002
  19. 1745356002
  20. 1745356002
  21. 1745356002
  22. 1745356002
  23. 1745356002
  24. 1745356002
  25. 1745356002
  26. 1745356002
  27. 1745356002
  28. 1745356002
  29. 1745356002
  30. 1745356002
  31. 1745356002
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,123KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G2FV22P6V2204586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 73,123 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!! 

1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula!!

**GLASS TOP**

**SUPER CLEAN**

**LOW KM'S**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

5.7L V8 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 4X4 **SUPER LOW KM'S**LIFTED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 4X4 **SUPER LOW KM'S**LIFTED** 14,445 KM $66,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma SR5 **IMMACULATE CONDITION** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma SR5 **IMMACULATE CONDITION** 212,233 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 1991 AM General HUMVEE M1038 **ROAD LEGAL**ARMY SPEC** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1991 AM General HUMVEE M1038 **ROAD LEGAL**ARMY SPEC** 51,989 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

1997 Pontiac Firebird