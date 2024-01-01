$35,999+ tax & licensing
1999 BMW 3 Series
M3 **RARE M CAR**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 141,110 MI
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
1999 BMW M3 Convertible!!
**RARE M CAR**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**ALL MANUALS AND WINDOW STICKER INCLUDED**
Recent Major Service Completed in 2022:
Brake fluid flushed/changed / Engine mount(s) replaced / Engine oil/fluid leak checked / Power steering fluid flushed/changed / Suspension serviced / Engine checked / Oil and filter changed
3.2L INLINE 6 MOTOR, 240 HP / 238 LB-FT, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, M STRIPE SEATS, AUTOMATIC CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE KIT AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
905-379-4206