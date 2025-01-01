2002 Ferrari Enzo

Menu
This Van Diemen RF02 is a race car that is powered by a 2.0-liter Ford Zetec inline-four mated with a Hewland LD200 four-speed manual gearbox. Features include 13″ OZ Racing wheels with Pirelli slicks, AP Racing brakes, a MOMO steering wheel, an ATL fuel cell, OMP racing harnesses, and a Pi Research C-Dash digital dashboard system. The engine was reportedly refreshed in 2022, and additional work since then has involved replacing the starter, clutch slave cylinder, throwout bearing, and front wishbones. The car was last raced in the Formula Libre Challenge at Calabogie Motorsports Park in September 2024.

Composite bodywork wears a blue livery and is mounted over a tube-frame chassis. Details consist of an air intake scoop, dual side pods, front and rear wings, and dual mirrors.

Gray 13″ OZ Racing wheels measure 8″ wide up front and 10″ wide out back and are mounted with Pirelli P Zero slick tires sized 200/540 and 250/575, respectively. AP Racing calipers are fitted over slotted rotors at each corner, and the calipers were overhauled in 2021. The tripod joints were cleaned and repacked after the 2021 season, and records indicate that the left-front upper and lower wishbones were replaced in August 2023.

The single-seat cockpit features an OMP racing harness, metal pedals, a fire bottle pull handle, ignition switches, and a shifter positioned to the driver's right. A microsuede-wrapped three-spoke MOMO steering wheel is equipped with communication system buttons and sits ahead of a Pi Research C-Dash digital dashboard. A digital time counter notes 22.0 hours.

The fuel-injected 2.0-liter Ford Zetec inline-four was reportedly refreshed in 2022, and it sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed Hewland Engineering LD200 manual gearbox. An ATL Racing fuel cell is installed. The starter, clutch slave cylinder, and throw-out bearing were replaced in September 2022.

Van Diemen RF02 **F2000**

Vehicle Description

This Van Diemen RF02 is a race car that is powered by a 2.0-liter Ford Zetec inline-four mated with a Hewland LD200 four-speed manual gearbox. Features include 13″ OZ Racing wheels with Pirelli slicks, AP Racing brakes, a MOMO steering wheel, an ATL fuel cell, OMP racing harnesses, and a Pi Research C-Dash digital dashboard system. The engine was reportedly refreshed in 2022, and additional work since then has involved replacing the starter, clutch slave cylinder, throwout bearing, and front wishbones. The car was last raced in the Formula Libre Challenge at Calabogie Motorsports Park in September 2024.

Composite bodywork wears a blue livery and is mounted over a tube-frame chassis. Details consist of an air intake scoop, dual side pods, front and rear wings, and dual mirrors.

Gray 13″ OZ Racing wheels measure 8″ wide up front and 10″ wide out back and are mounted with Pirelli P Zero slick tires sized 200/540 and 250/575, respectively. AP Racing calipers are fitted over slotted rotors at each corner, and the calipers were overhauled in 2021. The tripod joints were cleaned and repacked after the 2021 season, and records indicate that the left-front upper and lower wishbones were replaced in August 2023.

The single-seat cockpit features an OMP racing harness, metal pedals, a fire bottle pull handle, ignition switches, and a shifter positioned to the driver’s right. A microsuede-wrapped three-spoke MOMO steering wheel is equipped with communication system buttons and sits ahead of a Pi Research C-Dash digital dashboard. A digital time counter notes 22.0 hours.

The fuel-injected 2.0-liter Ford Zetec inline-four was reportedly refreshed in 2022, and it sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed Hewland Engineering LD200 manual gearbox. An ATL Racing fuel cell is installed. The starter, clutch slave cylinder, and throw-out bearing were replaced in September 2022.

 

2002 Ferrari Enzo