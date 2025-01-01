$29,999+ tax & licensing
2002 Ferrari Enzo
Van Diemen RF02 **F2000**
2002 Ferrari Enzo
Van Diemen RF02 **F2000**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This Van Diemen RF02 is a race car that is powered by a 2.0-liter Ford Zetec inline-four mated with a Hewland LD200 four-speed manual gearbox. Features include 13″ OZ Racing wheels with Pirelli slicks, AP Racing brakes, a MOMO steering wheel, an ATL fuel cell, OMP racing harnesses, and a Pi Research C-Dash digital dashboard system. The engine was reportedly refreshed in 2022, and additional work since then has involved replacing the starter, clutch slave cylinder, throwout bearing, and front wishbones. The car was last raced in the Formula Libre Challenge at Calabogie Motorsports Park in September 2024.
Composite bodywork wears a blue livery and is mounted over a tube-frame chassis. Details consist of an air intake scoop, dual side pods, front and rear wings, and dual mirrors.
Gray 13″ OZ Racing wheels measure 8″ wide up front and 10″ wide out back and are mounted with Pirelli P Zero slick tires sized 200/540 and 250/575, respectively. AP Racing calipers are fitted over slotted rotors at each corner, and the calipers were overhauled in 2021. The tripod joints were cleaned and repacked after the 2021 season, and records indicate that the left-front upper and lower wishbones were replaced in August 2023.
The single-seat cockpit features an OMP racing harness, metal pedals, a fire bottle pull handle, ignition switches, and a shifter positioned to the driver’s right. A microsuede-wrapped three-spoke MOMO steering wheel is equipped with communication system buttons and sits ahead of a Pi Research C-Dash digital dashboard. A digital time counter notes 22.0 hours.
The fuel-injected 2.0-liter Ford Zetec inline-four was reportedly refreshed in 2022, and it sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed Hewland Engineering LD200 manual gearbox. An ATL Racing fuel cell is installed. The starter, clutch slave cylinder, and throw-out bearing were replaced in September 2022.
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206