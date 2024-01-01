2003 Ford F-450

Menu
WORKING AT HEIGHTS? WE GOT YOU!

2003 Ford Super Duty F-450!!

**BOOM TRUCK**

6.0L POWERSTROKE V8 DIESEL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEE DRIVE, PYLON HOLDERS (FRONT AND BACK), TOP FLASHING LIGHTS, BOOM, REAR STORAGE AND MUCH MORE!!

**ADDITIONAL $2,499.99 FOR SAFETY OR CERTIFY YOURSELF**

**CLEAN CARFAX** FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE. All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee. All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. *All prices are plus HST & Licensing* Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road! Contact us VIA email, call, or text! sales@autoview.ca 905-379-4206

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # AV1090-03
  Mileage 97,864 KM

WORKING AT HEIGHTS? WE GOT YOU!

2003 Ford Super Duty F-450!!

**BOOM TRUCK**

6.0L POWERSTROKE V8 DIESEL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEE DRIVE, PYLON HOLDERS (FRONT AND BACK), TOP FLASHING LIGHTS, BOOM, REAR STORAGE AND MUCH MORE!!

**ADDITIONAL $2,499.99 FOR SAFETY OR CERTIFY YOURSELF**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Stereo

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Tow Hooks

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

