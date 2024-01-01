$16,999+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW WB CA
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # AV1090-03
- Mileage 97,864 KM
Vehicle Description
WORKING AT HEIGHTS? WE GOT YOU!
2003 Ford Super Duty F-450!!
**BOOM TRUCK**
6.0L POWERSTROKE V8 DIESEL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEE DRIVE, PYLON HOLDERS (FRONT AND BACK), TOP FLASHING LIGHTS, BOOM, REAR STORAGE AND MUCH MORE!!
**ADDITIONAL $2,499.99 FOR SAFETY OR CERTIFY YOURSELF**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
