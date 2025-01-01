Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;>CALLING ALL FORD COLLECTORS!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2004 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>**ONLY 1,010 MYSTICRHOME UNITS PRODUCED IN 2004**</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>**COLOUR SHIFTING PAINT: MYSTICHROME (G6)**</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>**MYSTICHROME INTERIOR (INDUSTRIES FIRST COLOUR SHIFTING TRIM)**</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>**LAMINATED WINDOW STICKER AND BINDER FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS INCLUDED**</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>4.6L SUPERCHARGED V8, 390 HP / 390 LB-FT, T-56 SIX SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, SVT REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!! </p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,887KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAFP48Y54F162304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mystichrome
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 24,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

