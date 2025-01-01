$78,999+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Mustang
SVT Cobra **MYSTICHROME PAINT**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$78,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mystichrome
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 24,887 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLING ALL FORD COLLECTORS!!
2004 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT!!
**ONLY 1,010 MYSTICRHOME UNITS PRODUCED IN 2004**
**COLOUR SHIFTING PAINT: MYSTICHROME (G6)**
**MYSTICHROME INTERIOR (INDUSTRIES FIRST COLOUR SHIFTING TRIM)**
**LAMINATED WINDOW STICKER AND BINDER FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS INCLUDED**
4.6L SUPERCHARGED V8, 390 HP / 390 LB-FT, T-56 SIX SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, SVT REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
