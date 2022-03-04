$6,499+ tax & licensing
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Land Rover Range Rover
HSE
Location
Eleanor Motors
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5
905-867-0505
236,568KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8652328
- Stock #: 520D21
- VIN: SALME11445A183990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 236,568 KM
Vehicle Description
- $6499 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5