2005 Land Rover Range Rover

236,568 KM

Details

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2005 Land Rover Range Rover

2005 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE

2005 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

236,568KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8652328
  Stock #: 520D21
  VIN: SALME11445A183990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 236,568 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
- $6499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

