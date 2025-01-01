$67,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 **MODIFIED EXCEPTIONALLY**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$67,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 64,101 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06!!
**EXCEPTIONALLY MODIFIED**
**IMMACULATE CONDITION**
Modification List:
- Kooks headers
- Kooks green cats
- Corsa Xtreme cat back
- Zr1 calipers
- Girodisc 2-piece rotors
- Girodisc pads
- Stainless steel braided lines
- RC103 HRE forged wheels with carbon caps
- Michelin Piolt Sport 4 S tires
- KW clubsport coilovers
- Morimoto headlights
- Morimoto foglights
- Morimoto tail lights
- C7 carbon front lip
- C7 carbon rear diffuser
- C7 carbon zr1 side skirts
- C7 carbon fender trims
- C7 carbon mud flaps
- C7 carbon wing
- MGW Short shifter
- Pioneer head unit with Apple Play
- Moroso catch can
- Corsa carbon intake
- MSD intake manifold
- GM performance High Flow oil pump
- Commotion stage 1 camshaft
- Tilton St-246 dual clutch and flywheel
- Frankenstein F series heads with
- 10 Degree Valve Angle
- CHE Bronze Valve Guide
- FED Prime Grade – Black Nitride Coated Stainless Steel Intake Valve 2.250″ and Exhaust Valve 1.615″
- Standard Spring Kits:
- Hydraulic-Roller – FED .700″ Lift Dual Valve Springs with Ti Retainers
- Solid-Roller – PAC-1228 .900″ Lift Dual Valve Springs with Ti Retainers
**Car makes 580 RWHP and 550 LB-FT**
**CAR BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
