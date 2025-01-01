Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06!!

**EXCEPTIONALLY MODIFIED**

**IMMACULATE CONDITION**

Modification List: 

- Kooks headers
- Kooks green cats
- Corsa Xtreme cat back
- Zr1 calipers 
- Girodisc 2-piece rotors
- Girodisc pads
- Stainless steel braided lines 
- RC103 HRE forged wheels with carbon caps 
- Michelin Piolt Sport 4 S tires
- KW clubsport coilovers 
- Morimoto headlights
- Morimoto foglights
- Morimoto tail lights 
- C7 carbon front lip
- C7 carbon rear diffuser 
- C7 carbon zr1 side skirts 
- C7 carbon fender trims
- C7 carbon mud flaps
- C7 carbon wing 
- MGW Short shifter
- Pioneer head unit with Apple Play
- Moroso catch can
- Corsa carbon intake 
- MSD intake manifold 
- GM performance High Flow oil pump
- Commotion stage 1 camshaft 
- Tilton St-246 dual clutch and flywheel 
- Frankenstein F series heads with 
- 10 Degree Valve Angle
- CHE Bronze Valve Guide
- FED Prime Grade – Black Nitride Coated Stainless Steel Intake Valve 2.250″ and Exhaust Valve 1.615″
- Standard Spring Kits:
- Hydraulic-Roller – FED .700″ Lift Dual Valve Springs with Ti Retainers
- Solid-Roller – PAC-1228 .900″ Lift Dual Valve Springs with Ti Retainers

**Car makes 580 RWHP and 550 LB-FT**

**CAR BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

64,101 KM

$67,999 + tax & licensing

VIN 1G1YY26E365100396

Exterior Colour Silver
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Coupe
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission Manual / Standard
Engine 8-cylinder
Doors 2-door
Passengers 2

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
sales@autoview.ca

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2006 Chevrolet Corvette