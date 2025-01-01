$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2007 Acura MDX
Elite Pkg **CLEAN CARFAX**
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 262,317 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2007 Acura MDX Elite!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
The 2007 Acura MDX with the Elite Package is a fully redesigned, seven-passenger luxury SUV featuring a 3.7L V6 engine, a 5-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. Key features of the Elite Package include adaptive sport suspension, a rear DVD entertainment system with wireless headphones, a navigation system with a backup camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, and specially designed alloy wheels.
Key Features & Specs
Engine: 3.7L SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine, 300 hp.
Transmission: 5-speed automatic with Sequential SportShift manual shift mode.
Drivetrain: Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD).
Seating: 7-passenger capacity.
Suspension: Adaptive sport suspension.
Towing: Up to 2,268 kg (5,000 lbs).
Elite Package Highlights
Entertainment: Rear DVD system with a 9-inch display and wireless headphones.
Technology: Navigation system with voice recognition and a rearview camera.
Comfort: Leather interior, memory seats, power-adjustable front seats, and illuminated vanity mirrors.
Convenience: Power liftgate, power moonroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.
Wheels: Exclusive 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels.
