Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford F-150

Extended-Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

Extended-Cab

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 271,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4780611
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6995 Certified, 8 ft box ,4X4, Looks And Drives Great! 

 

2007 Ford F-150 4x4 with 8 ft Box!! :4.6 litre 8 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Drives Great!

HST and Licencing are extra , CALL or TEXT GNV AUTO SALES INC at (416) 688-2301 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

Located at 1064 Hwy 8 Stoney Creek, just east of McNeilly Road 

EXTENDED WARRANTY and/OR FINANCING IS AVAILABLE OAC. 

WE ARE AN OMVIC AND UCDA REGISTERED DEALER, SO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED 

 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. 

 

Call or text (416) 688-2301 

 

Warranty:

Available. 

 

Warranty:

Available.

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GNV Auto Sales Inc.

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 138,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Juke SV
 115,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 108,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-688-XXXX

(click to show)

416-688-2301

Send A Message