2007 Mazda MAZDA5

279,105 KM

$1,799

+ tax & licensing
$1,799

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$1,799

+ taxes & licensing

279,105KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8071633
  Stock #: 720
  VIN: JM1CR293970161629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 720
  • Mileage 279,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Mazda5

- $1799 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

