Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 CABRIOLET!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**FRESH SERVICE AT END OF 2024 SEASON**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.6L FLAT 6 MOTOR, 325 HP / 273 LB-FT, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, STAGGERED 19 SPORT RIMS, BRIDGESTONE POTENZA TIRES, AUTOMATIC CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, SPORT MODE  AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2007 Porsche 911

92,003 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 CABRIOLET **CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12403323

2007 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 CABRIOLET **CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1744402594
  2. 1744402594
  3. 1744402594
  4. 1744402594
  5. 1744402594
  6. 1744402594
  7. 1744402594
  8. 1744402594
  9. 1744402594
  10. 1744402594
  11. 1744402594
  12. 1744402594
  13. 1744402594
  14. 1744402594
  15. 1744402594
  16. 1744402594
  17. 1744402594
  18. 1744402594
  19. 1744402594
  20. 1744402594
  21. 1744402594
  22. 1744402594
  23. 1744402594
  24. 1744402594
  25. 1744402594
  26. 1744402594
  27. 1744402595
  28. 1744402595
  29. 1744402595
  30. 1744402595
  31. 1744402595
  32. 1744402595
  33. 1744402595
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA29927S765443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 92,003 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 CABRIOLET!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**FRESH SERVICE AT END OF 2024 SEASON**

3.6L FLAT 6 MOTOR, 325 HP / 273 LB-FT, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, STAGGERED 19" SPORT RIMS, BRIDGESTONE POTENZA TIRES, AUTOMATIC CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, SPORT MODE  AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2020 Lexus UX UX 250H **ONE OWNER**HYBRID** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2020 Lexus UX UX 250H **ONE OWNER**HYBRID** 126,601 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan Sport Edition **CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2018 Porsche Macan Sport Edition **CLEAN CARFAX** 81,151 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive **M-PERFORMANCE**MERINO LEATHER** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive **M-PERFORMANCE**MERINO LEATHER** 170,726 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2007 Porsche 911