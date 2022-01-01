Menu
2008 Audi A6

219,513 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2008 Audi A6

2008 Audi A6

3.2 with Tiptronic

2008 Audi A6

3.2 with Tiptronic

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

219,513KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109736
  Stock #: 719
  VIN: WAUDH64F78N124838

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 719
  Mileage 219,513 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi A6

- $4499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Child Safety Locks
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

