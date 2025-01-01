$24,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-250
Lariat **FULLY REBUILT MOTOR**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,881 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2008 Ford F-250 LARIAT!!
**LIFTED W/ 37" TIRES**
6.4L POWERSTROKE V8 DIESEL MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!
**BUILD LIST COMING SOON**
**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Auto View
