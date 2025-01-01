Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2008 Ford F-250 LARIAT!!

**LIFTED W/ 37" TIRES**

6.4L POWERSTROKE V8 DIESEL MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!

**BUILD LIST COMING SOON**

**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

169,881 KM

Details Description Features

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
169,881KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSW21R98EB84501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Trip Computer

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

