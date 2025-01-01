Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>CALLING ALL DIESEL LOVERS!!</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>2008 Ford F-250 FX4 SUPER DUTY!!</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**BRAND NEW VENOM TIRES**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**RUNS EXCELLENT**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**BEING SOLD AS-IS DUE TO DELETED EXHAUST SYSTEM**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**TRUCK IS LIFTED WITH AFTERMARKET MODIFICATIONS**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>The 2008 Ford F-250 FX4 is a heavy-duty pickup truck with off-road-focused features like skid plates and a locking rear axle, 6.4L Powerstroke diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Key Features</strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>FX4 Package</strong>: Includes off-road tuned shocks, a locking rear axle, and skid plates for increased off-road capability and protection. </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Engine</strong>: 6.4L Powerstroke Diesel V8: A twin-turbo (compound turbo) engine producing 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, known for its power but also reliability issues. </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Transmission</strong>: A 5-speed automatic transmission was standard with the diesel engine, according to Car and Driver. </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Body Styles</strong>: Available in regular, extended Super Cab, and four-door crew cab styles with different bed lengths. </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Interior</strong>: Features an upscale interior design with available leather, power-adjustable pedals, and an integrated trailer brake controller.</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 11pt; font-style: italic; white-space-collapse: preserve;>This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ae5e3c2-7fff-e587-640f-642a3155dc97></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

VIN 1FTSW21R98EB84501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

