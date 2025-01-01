$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-250
FX4 **RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
2008 Ford F-250
FX4 **RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,103 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLING ALL DIESEL LOVERS!!
2008 Ford F-250 FX4 SUPER DUTY!!
**BRAND NEW VENOM TIRES**
**RUNS EXCELLENT**
**BEING SOLD AS-IS DUE TO DELETED EXHAUST SYSTEM**
**TRUCK IS LIFTED WITH AFTERMARKET MODIFICATIONS**
The 2008 Ford F-250 FX4 is a heavy-duty pickup truck with off-road-focused features like skid plates and a locking rear axle, 6.4L Powerstroke diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Key Features
FX4 Package: Includes off-road tuned shocks, a locking rear axle, and skid plates for increased off-road capability and protection.
Engine: 6.4L Powerstroke Diesel V8: A twin-turbo (compound turbo) engine producing 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, known for its power but also reliability issues.
Transmission: A 5-speed automatic transmission was standard with the diesel engine, according to Car and Driver.
Body Styles: Available in regular, extended Super Cab, and four-door crew cab styles with different bed lengths.
Interior: Features an upscale interior design with available leather, power-adjustable pedals, and an integrated trailer brake controller.
"This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition".
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206