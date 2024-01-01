Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>2008 Hummer H2!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>7 SEATER / PASSENGER- COMES CERTIFIED</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>FLORIDA TRUCK **NEVER SEEN SNOW!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>NO RUST!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>NEW TRANSMISSION</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>6.2L V8 16V, 8 CYL, AUTOMATIC, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, 7 PASSENGER, BACK UP CAMERA, SCREEN, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, THREE ROW SEATING, BF GOODRICH TIRES, AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weigh

2008 Hummer H2

312,422 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Hummer H2

SUV

Watch This Vehicle
11918330

2008 Hummer H2

SUV

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
312,422KM
VIN 5GRGN238X8H102785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 312,422 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2008 Hummer H2!!

7 SEATER / PASSENGER- COMES CERTIFIED

FLORIDA TRUCK **NEVER SEEN SNOW!!

NO RUST!!

NEW TRANSMISSION

6.2L V8 16V, 8 CYL, AUTOMATIC, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, 7 PASSENGER, BACK UP CAMERA, SCREEN, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, THREE ROW SEATING, BF GOODRICH TIRES, AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1997 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 52,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Express 145,665 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2012 Ford Mustang GT 109,775 KM $25,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2008 Hummer H2