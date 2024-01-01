$22,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Hummer H2
SUV
2008 Hummer H2
SUV
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 312,422 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2008 Hummer H2!!
7 SEATER / PASSENGER- COMES CERTIFIED
FLORIDA TRUCK **NEVER SEEN SNOW!!
NO RUST!!
NEW TRANSMISSION
6.2L V8 16V, 8 CYL, AUTOMATIC, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, 7 PASSENGER, BACK UP CAMERA, SCREEN, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, THREE ROW SEATING, BF GOODRICH TIRES, AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206