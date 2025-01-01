$1,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lincoln MKX
AWD
2008 Lincoln MKX
AWD
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 312,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2008 Lincoln MKX!!
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**
The 2008 Lincoln MKX AWD features a 3.5L V6 engine producing 265 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It seats five passengers, has a curb weight of approximately 4,420 pounds, and a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. Standard features include leather-trimmed seats, Lincoln SYNC, and an independent suspension system.
Engine & Performance
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 (Duratec engine)
Horsepower: 265 hp at 6,250 rpm
Torque: 250 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD)
Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs (with optional Class II towing package)
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206