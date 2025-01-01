Menu
2008 Lincoln MKX!!

**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**

The 2008 Lincoln MKX AWD features a 3.5L V6 engine producing 265 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It seats five passengers, has a curb weight of approximately 4,420 pounds, and a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. Standard features include leather-trimmed seats, Lincoln SYNC, and an independent suspension system.

 Engine & Performance 

Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 (Duratec engine)

Horsepower: 265 hp at 6,250 rpm

Torque: 250 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD)

Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs (with optional Class II towing package)

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2008 Lincoln MKX

312,000 KM

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lincoln MKX

AWD

12900731

2008 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
312,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMDU88C18BJ07703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 312,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2008 Lincoln MKX!!

**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**

The 2008 Lincoln MKX AWD features a 3.5L V6 engine producing 265 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It seats five passengers, has a curb weight of approximately 4,420 pounds, and a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. Standard features include leather-trimmed seats, Lincoln SYNC, and an independent suspension system.

 Engine & Performance 

Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 (Duratec engine)

Horsepower: 265 hp at 6,250 rpm

Torque: 250 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD)

Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs (with optional Class II towing package)

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2008 Lincoln MKX